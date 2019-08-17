Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi Live Telecast

The ongoing season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 is currently in its fifth week, beginning Saturday, August 17, 2019. The first clash of the day will take place between team Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls, while the second match will be a Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi clash. The 46th match of the season, Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi will begin at 8.30 pm IST and will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

This is the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019. A total of 12 teams are fighting it out to become the champion this year. These teams include Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Fortune Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha. The PKL 2019 started on July 20 and will end on October 19, 2019.

Today's second match, Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi, will be the 46th match of the series. Dabang Delhi, who will be playing their seventh match of the series, will try to cling on another win, after their recent victory against Puneri Paltan. On the other hand, Bengal Warriors will be playing their ninth match and are quite in form.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi start?

The Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi clash, which will be the 46th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 and is scheduled to start at 8.30 pm IST. The match will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi on TV?

The Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi clash can be viewed on the television sets on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi match on live streaming?

In order to live stream, the Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi clash, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 viewers will have to log in to Hotstar.

