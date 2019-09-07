Take the pledge to vote

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Telecast

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Bengal Warriors take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first match of the Kolkata leg.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 7, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
Bengal Warriors take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in PKL. (Photo Credit: @ProKabaddi)
Bengal Warriors will begin their home leg in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 with a clash against Gujarat Fortunegiants at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. The home side, who have lost their previous encounter to UP Yoddha, will aim to make a positive start to their home leg. Gujarat Fortunegiants, on the other hand, will be looking to make things difficult for the Bengal side. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Fortunegiants encounter will start at 7.30PM.

The Kolkata leg of PKL 2019 season 7 kicks off on Saturday with two matches. The first match of the day will see hosts Bengal Warriors lock horns with Gujarat Fortunegiants at 7.30PM. In the second fixture of the day, Dabang Delhi will be up against Haryana Steelers. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match start?

The 78th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 7.30PM. The match between Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Fortunegiants will be played at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Fortunegiants on TV?

The PKL 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Fortunegiants clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

