Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast
Bengal Warriors will take on Haryana Steelers at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Balewadi in Pune.
Bengal Warriors face Haryana Steelers in Pune (Photo Credit: PKL)
The PKL 2019 Season 7 match number 97 will be played between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers on Thursday, September 19. Bengal Warriors, who are coming into this fixture with back-to-back three wins, will try to defend their second spot on Pro Kabaddi 2019 standings against Haryana Steelers. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Balewadi in Pune.
Haryana Steelers, who are haven't lost any game to the Bengal side this season, will look to continue their winning run. The Haryana side is currently third in the points table and a win will see them replace the Warriors. The PKL 2019 Season 7 Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers game will be played at 7:30 pm.
The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7's Pune leg will come to an end on Friday. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the next set of matches. There is one game lined-up for the day. Bengal Warriors will fight to defend their points table position against Harayana Steelers as they both side face off at 7:30 pm.
The game is considered to be a high-octane battle between the two sides. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.
What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers start?
The 97th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers on TV?
The PKL 2019 Season 7 Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers match on live streaming?
The live streaming of the Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.
