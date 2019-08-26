Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast

Bengal Warriors will take on Haryana Steelers in the first Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match on Monday. Riding high on confidence, Bengal Warriors will eye another solid performance as they take on 6th-placed Haryana Steelers. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 sixth week's first match will be played at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 match between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers will start at 7:30PM IST.

The teams playing in season 7 are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha. The PKL 2019 Season 7 began on July 20 and will conclude on October 19.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers start?

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

