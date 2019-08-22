Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast

As another week is moving to a conclusion, the ongoing season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will host the 53rd match of the competition on Thursday, August 22. In the only match of the day, Thursday will see tough competition between teams Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates. To be started at 7.30pm IST, the match will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 started on July 20, 2019, and will conclude on October 19, 2019. A total of 12 teams are fighting it out to become the champion this year, including Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortune Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

Thursday, August 22's only match will take place between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates, and will be the 53rd match of the series. Bengal Warriors, who are currently at number 3 in the PKL 2019 points table, will eye on climbing up to the second spot. On the other hand, Patna Pirates, who are currently at the bottom, will try to claim their fourth victory. This will be the ninth match for both the teams.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates start?

The Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates clash is scheduled to start at 7.30pm IST and will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on August 22, 2019. This will be the 53rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates on TV?

On television, the Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates clash can be viewed on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates clash, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.