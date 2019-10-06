Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Telecast

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will see Patna Pirates face the Bengal Warriors challenge on Sunday. The PKL 2019 season 7 fixture Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Bengal Warriors, who have already qualified for the playoffs, will be looking to overtake Dabang Delhi on top of the table. Meanwhile, Patna Pirates will look for another win as they try to finish the season on a high. The PKL 2019 season 7 fixture Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates will be played at 7:30PM.

The PKL 2019 season 7 in currently into its 12th week with the Sunday fixtures. The first match will see Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates square off at 7:30PM followed by UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan at 8:30PM. Maninder Singh-led Bengal Warriors will try to extend their winning streak in their upcoming outing. Patna Pirates, on the other hand, will look for a second-stright win after defeating Gujarat Fortunegiants on Saturday. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates match start?

The 124th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 7:30PM. The match between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates clash can be viewed on television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

