Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast

Bengal Warriors, whose last outing resulted in a draw, will eye registering their first win on home turf as they gear up to face Puneri Paltan. The upcoming fixture of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 between Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan will take place at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, September 8. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan who had an action-packed Maharashtra derby tie in their previous game, will want to keep their playoff hopes alive. The PKL 2019 season 7 Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan match is scheduled to start at 8.30PM.

On September 8, the first match will be played between Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas at 7.30PM and the second game will see host Bengal Warriors against Puneri Paltan at 8.30PM. The ongoing Kolkata leg will end on Friday and the next set of matches will be played in Pune. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan match start?

The 81th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 8.30PM. The match between Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan will be played at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

