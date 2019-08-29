Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast

Bengal Warriors take on Tamil Thalaivas in the only match of the night at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 29, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast
Bengal Warriors face Tamil Thalaivas (Photo Credit: PKL)
Loading...

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7's 64th match will be played between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas. The PKL 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas fixture will be played on August 29 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi. Bengal Warriors who lost their last match to Harayana Steelers will eye to make a comeback as they take on Tamil Thalaivas. The upcoming fixture between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas will start at 7:30 pm.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7, which began on July 20, 2019, is into its sixth week. The PKL 2019 season 7 final will take place on October 19, 2019. This year twelve-team has participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas start?

The 64th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between Bengal and Tamil Nadu teams will be played at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas on TV?

The PKL 2019 season 7 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on

Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram