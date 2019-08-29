Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7's 64th match will be played between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas. The PKL 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas fixture will be played on August 29 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi. Bengal Warriors who lost their last match to Harayana Steelers will eye to make a comeback as they take on Tamil Thalaivas. The upcoming fixture between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas will start at 7:30 pm.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7, which began on July 20, 2019, is into its sixth week. The PKL 2019 season 7 final will take place on October 19, 2019. This year twelve-team has participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas start?

The 64th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between Bengal and Tamil Nadu teams will be played at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas on TV?

The PKL 2019 season 7 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on

Hotstar.

