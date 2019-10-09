Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Telecast
Bengal Warriors will take on Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of the night at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.
Bengal Warriors face Tamil Thalaivas in Greater Noida (Photo Credit: PKL)
Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas will see a clash in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Season 7, on Wednesday (October 9). The PKL 2019 season 7 fixture Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. While Bengal Warriors will be looking forward to end their league by moving to the top of the standings, Tamil Thalaivas will be eyeing on another victory after their last win over Jaipur Pink Panthers. Presently, the Bengal Warriors are standing second in the league and can move to the premier position after winning the match today. The PKL 2019 season 7 fixture Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas will be played at 7:30 PM.
The PKL 2019 season 7 in currently into its 12th week and is inching towards the playoffs stage. The first match on Wednesday will see Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors fight it off at 7:30PM. This season, 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha. The PKL Season 7 will conclude on October 19, 2019.
What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas match start?
The 128th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 7:30PM. The match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas clash on TV?
The PKL 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas match can be viewed on television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas match on live streaming?
The live streaming of Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here is How You Can Still Make Free Calls From Your Jio Phone to All Your Friends
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Airtel, Vodafone Etc. Are No Longer Free: Should You be Worried?
- Google Pixel 4's Controversial Face Recognition Research Has Been Put On Hold
- Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Dance the Night Away in New Post-wedding Pics
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son