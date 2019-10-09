Take the pledge to vote

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Telecast

Bengal Warriors will take on Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of the night at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Trending Desk

October 9, 2019
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Telecast
Bengal Warriors face Tamil Thalaivas in Greater Noida (Photo Credit: PKL)

Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas will see a clash in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Season 7, on Wednesday (October 9). The PKL 2019 season 7 fixture Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. While Bengal Warriors will be looking forward to end their league by moving to the top of the standings, Tamil Thalaivas will be eyeing on another victory after their last win over Jaipur Pink Panthers. Presently, the Bengal Warriors are standing second in the league and can move to the premier position after winning the match today. The PKL 2019 season 7 fixture Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas will be played at 7:30 PM.

The PKL 2019 season 7 in currently into its 12th week and is inching towards the playoffs stage. The first match on Wednesday will see Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors fight it off at 7:30PM. This season, 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha. The PKL Season 7 will conclude on October 19, 2019.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas match start?

The 128th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 7:30PM. The match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas  clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas  match can be viewed on television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas  match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

