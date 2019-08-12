Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Live Telecast

The ongoing season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 is currently is in its fourth week, which began on Saturday, August 10, 2019. On August 12, the first clash of the day will take place between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans. The 38th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans clash will begin at 7.30 pm IST and will take place at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Telugu Titans, who will be playing their eight-match of the series, will try to cling on another win, after their recent victory. On the other hand, Bengal Warriors will be playing their sixth match and are quite in form.

This is the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019. A total of 12 teams are fighting it out to become the champion this year. These teams include Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha. The PKL 2019 started on July 20 and will end on October 19, 2019.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans start?

The Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans clash, which will be the 38th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 and is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm IST. The match will take place at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Monday, August 12.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans on TV?

The Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans clash can be viewed on the television sets on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans match on live streaming?

In order to live stream, the Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans clash, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 viewers will have to log in to Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.