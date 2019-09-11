Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Live Telecast
Bengal Warriors face U Mumba in their home game at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.
Bengal Warriors face U Mumba in Kolkata (Photo Credit: PKL)
Currently holding the second spot in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 standings, the host team Bengal Warriors will aim for a consecutive win against U Mumba at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, September 11. Meanwhile, U Mumba, who are coming into this match with three straight victories, will eye to seal their spot in top 6. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 fixture between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm. The match number 85 of PKL 2019 Season 7 will be an intense battle as both the teams will eye for a successive win.
The Kolkata leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 has two fixtures on the cards and Kabaddi fans will see two high-octane battles on Wednesday. The first match of the day is between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers that will start at 7:30 pm. In the second fixture, Bengal Warriors will lock horns with U Mumba in front of a power-packed crowd at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium. The PKL 2019 Season 7 had started on July 20. The final match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 is scheduled for October 19.
This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.
What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba start?
The 85th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm. The match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba will be played at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba on TV?
The PKL 2019 Season 7 Bengal Warriors and U Mumba clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba match on live streaming?
The live streaming of the Bengal Warriors and U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanoj Raj Becomes First Crorepati of KBC 11, to Attempt Rs 7 Cr Question Tonight
- Ranu Mondal, Himesh Reshammiya's Teri Meri Kahani is the Perfect Sing Along Song
- Salman Khan Makes Incredible Return As Chulbul Pandey As He Unveils Dabangg 3 First Look
- With iPhone 11 Launch, Apple Offering iPhone 7 in India Below Rs 30,000, iPhone 8 at Rs 39,900
- Apple Watch Series 5 Launched at Rs 40,900: Here’s Everything You Need to Know