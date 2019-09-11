Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Live Telecast

Currently holding the second spot in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 standings, the host team Bengal Warriors will aim for a consecutive win against U Mumba at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, September 11. Meanwhile, U Mumba, who are coming into this match with three straight victories, will eye to seal their spot in top 6. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 fixture between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm. The match number 85 of PKL 2019 Season 7 will be an intense battle as both the teams will eye for a successive win.

The Kolkata leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 has two fixtures on the cards and Kabaddi fans will see two high-octane battles on Wednesday. The first match of the day is between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers that will start at 7:30 pm. In the second fixture, Bengal Warriors will lock horns with U Mumba in front of a power-packed crowd at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium. The PKL 2019 Season 7 had started on July 20. The final match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 is scheduled for October 19.

This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba start?

The 85th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm. The match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba will be played at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 Bengal Warriors and U Mumba clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Bengal Warriors and U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

