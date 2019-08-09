Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Live Telecast

Bengal Warriors will take on U Mumba in the first game of the last day of the third week in Patna.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 9, 2019, 3:43 PM IST
Bengal Warriors will face U Mumba in Patna (Photo Credit: PKL)
Bengal Warriors will face U Mumba in Patna (Photo Credit: PKL)
The third week of Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 will conclude on August 9, with two matches being scheduled for the day. The first match of the day will be played between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba, whereas Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha will be locking horns for the second match of the day. The final matches of week 3 will take place at Patliputra Sports Stadium, in Patna, Bihar.

The ongoing Season 7 of PKL 2019 will conclude on October 19, 2019. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019  commenced on July 20, 2019, with a total of 12 participant teams. These teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

The first match of the last day of the third week, also the 32nd match of the season, will take place between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba. Bengal Warriors, who have played 4 matches in the season so far, will be playing their second match at Patliputra Sports Stadium. They have lost two matches earlier in the season. On the other hand, U Mumba will be playing their 7th match of the season today. They have won 3 and lost 3 matches earlier.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba start?

This will be the 32nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 and the first match of the last day of the third week. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST at Patliputra Sports Stadium in Patna, Bihar.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba on TV?

Viewers can watch the Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba clash on their television sets on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram