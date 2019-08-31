Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Telecast
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Bengaluru Bulls will take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in their first home match of the season.
Bengaluru Bulls take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in PKL. (Photo Credit: @ProKabaddi)
The upcoming Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 clash between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants will take place on August 31 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The PKL 2019 has now entered its seventh week. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 fixture between Bengaluru and Gujarat is scheduled to begin at 7.30PM. With 33 points from 11 matches, Bengaluru Bulls are placed fifth on the points table. Gujarat Fortunegiants, who have won four matches so far, are on the eight position. Coming into this match, Bengaluru Bulls will eye to continue with their winning run while Gujarat will look for better prospects.
The Bengaluru leg of Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 begins on Monday. The season 7 of Pro Kabaddi League started on July 20. The grand finale of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be held on October 19. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.
What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants start?
The 67th match of PKL 2019 is scheduled to start at 7.30PM. The match between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants will be played at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants on TV?
The PKL season 7 Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan match on live streaming?
The live streaming of the Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.
