Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast

The ongoing season 7 of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 entered its fourth week on Saturday. The second day of the week, Sunday will see two major clashes. The first match of the day will take place between team Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers. Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers, the 36th match of the season, will begin at 7.30PM IST and will take place at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

This is the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019. A total of 12 teams are fighting it out to become the champion this year. These teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha. The PKL 2019 started on July 20 and will end on October 19.

The 36th match of the season will be the sixth match for both Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers. The Bulls have so far won four of their matches while the Steelers could claim victory in just two matches.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers start?

The Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers clash is scheduled to start at 7.30PM IST. The match will take place at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Sunday, August 11.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers on TV?

The Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers clash can be viewed on the television sets on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers match on live streaming?

In order to live stream the Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers clash, Pro Kabaddi League 2019, viewers will have to log in on Hotstar.

