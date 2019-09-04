Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast
Bengaluru Bulls take on Patna Pirates in the second game of the night at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru Bulls face Patna Pirates in Bengaluru (Photo Credit: PKL)
Riding high on confidence after registering their first win at home, Bengaluru Bulls will eye to produce a clinical performance against Patna Pirates. On the other hand, Patna Pirates will look for a positive result. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates will be held on Wednesday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates clash is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm. The 74th match of PKL 2019 Season 7 will see hosts taking on their arch-rivals in front of a power-packed audience.
On Wednesday, the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 will witness two encounters. In the first match of the day, Jaipur Pink Panthers will fight it out against Dabang Delhi at 7:30 pm. Whereas, the second match will see fourth-placed Bengaluru Bulls take on bottle-placed Patna Pirates. The second match of the day will start at 8:30 pm.
This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.
What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates start?
The 74th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm. The match between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates on TV?
The PKL 2019 Season 7 Jaipur Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates match on live streaming?
The live streaming of Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.
