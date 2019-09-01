Take the pledge to vote

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Bengaluru Bulls host Tamil Thalaivas in the second match on Sunday.

Trending Desk

September 1, 2019, 1:47 PM IST
Bengaluru Bulls take on Tamil Thalaivas in PKL. (Photo Credit: @ProKabaddi)
The 70th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 will see Bengaluru Bulls lockhorns with Tamil Thalaivas. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The PKL 2019 Season 7 match will start at 8.30PM on September 1. Bengaluru Bulls, who are the defending champions, will eye to produce a clinical show on their home turf. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas, who just have three victories to their name, will aim to go higher on the points table.

The seventh week of Pro Kabaddi League season 7 has started on August 31. The second day of Bengaluru leg will see two matches. First, UP Yoddha will take on Bengal Warriors at 7.30PM and then Bengaluru Bulls will fight it out against Tamil Thalaivas. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas start?

The 70th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 8.30PM. The match between Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas on TV?

The PKL 2019 Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

