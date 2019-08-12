Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Live Telecast

The fourth week of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 has commenced with some interesting matches. The Telugu Titans have opened their account with the first victory in the fourth week. Monday, August 12 will see clash between Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddha at 8.30 pm, after the Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors clash, which is scheduled to be played at 7.30 pm.

A total of 12 teams, including Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha, are fighting it out for the victory. The ongoing seventh season started on July 20, 2019, and will end on October 19, 2019.

In the second match of the day, Bengaluru Bulls will fight it out against UP Yoddha. The match will take place at EKA Arena by Transstadia, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Bengaluru Bulls are completely in form, winning four out of the previous six matches played. On the other hand, UP Yoddha will also be playing their seventh match, and will be eyeing for the second victory of the series.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha start?

The 39th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 will be played at EKA Arena by Transstadia, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Being the second match of the day, it is scheduled to start at 8.30 pm IST and will see the clash between Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha on TV?

To watch the TV screening of the Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha clash, viewers can switch on to Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha match on live streaming?

To watch the live streaming of the Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC, Pro Kabaddi League 2019, viewers will need to log-in to Hotstar.

