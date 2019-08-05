Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Telecast

The first match of Monday, August 5, will take place between Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at Patliputra Sports Stadium in Patna, Bihar. Being the first match of the day, the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match will start at 7.30pm IST, while the second match of the day, to be played between Gujarat Fortune Giants and Puneri Paltan, will begin at 8.30pm and will also take place at the Patliputra Sports Stadium.

The ongoing seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 commenced on July 20, 2019, and will go on for three months, concluding on October 19, 2019. The 12 teams to be participating in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

This will be the fifth match for Dabang Delhi KC, who has won 3 matches out of the previous matches played. On the other hand, the unbeatable Jaipur Pink Panthers, who has been winning all matches so far, will also be playing their fifth match.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers start?

The Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers clash will be the 27th match of the season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019, and will be played on Monday, August 5, 2019. The match will take place at Patliputra Sports Stadium in Patna, Bihar and will start at 7.30pm IST, as it is the first match of the day.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers on TV?

The Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match can be viewed on TV sets on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, the official telecasters of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match on live streaming?

Viewers can live stream the Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 on Hotstar.

