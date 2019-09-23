Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast

Dabang Delhi, who are leading PKL 2019 standing for quite some time, will face defending champions Bengaluru Bulls on Monday, September 23. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Dabang Delhi, who have qualified for the playoffs, will look to continue their dominance on the turf. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will hope to register a win to boost their chances of a playoff. The PKL 219 Season 7 Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm.

Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium will see two high-octane battles. The first match will be played between three-time champions Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers, which will start at 7:30 pm. In the second match of the day, we will see league leaders Dabang Delhi fight against reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls at 8:30 pm. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls start?

The 105th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm. The match between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.