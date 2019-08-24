Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast

The sixth week of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 begins on Saturday, August 24. Delhi will be host week six at Thyagraj Sports Stadium. The first match of the sixth week will begin with the host team Dabang Delhi taking on Bengaluru Bulls. The match will start at 7.30pm IST.

The ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2019 has a total of 12 teams, including Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha. The season 7 began on July 20, 2019, which will be concluding on October 19.

Both the teams will eye for a victory at this stage. While Delhi enjoys the third position at the moment, Bengaluru Bulls are at number 5 on the points table. There is more pressure on team Bengaluru Bulls at they are the defending champions. While Delhi will be playing their eighth match, it will be the tenth match for Bengaluru Bulls.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls start?

This will be the first match of the sixth week of Pro Kabaddi League 2019. Being the first match of the day, it is scheduled to be played at 7.30pm IST on August 24, 2019. The Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls clash will take place at Thyagraj Sports Stadium in Delhi.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls on TV?

The Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

