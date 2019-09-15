Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Telecast

Dabang Delhi, who are enjoying a solid Pro Kabaddi League 2019 campaign, will be up against host Gujarat Fortunegiants on Sunday. Dabang Delhi will look to maintain their top spot in PKL season 7 standings. Gujarat Fortunegiants, on the other hand, will look to register their sixth win of the season so far. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants will be held at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. The Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants PKL 2019 match will begin at 7.30PM.

The Pune leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 began on Saturday. The first match on Sunday will be between Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants, which will start at 7.30PM. The second game will be played between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates at 8.30PM. Both the matches will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match start?

The 91st match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 7.30PM. The match between Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

