Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Telecast

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Dabang Delhi take on Gujarat Fortunegiants on the second day of Pune leg.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 15, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Telecast
Dabang Delhi take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Loading...

Dabang Delhi, who are enjoying a solid Pro Kabaddi League 2019 campaign, will be up against host Gujarat Fortunegiants on Sunday. Dabang Delhi will look to maintain their top spot in PKL season 7 standings. Gujarat Fortunegiants, on the other hand, will look to register their sixth win of the season so far. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants will be held at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. The Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants PKL 2019 match will begin at 7.30PM.

The Pune leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 began on Saturday. The first match on Sunday will be between Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants, which will start at 7.30PM. The second game will be played between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates at 8.30PM. Both the matches will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match start?

The 91st match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 7.30PM. The match between Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram