Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Telecast
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Dabang Delhi take on Gujarat Fortunegiants on the second day of Pune leg.
Dabang Delhi take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Dabang Delhi, who are enjoying a solid Pro Kabaddi League 2019 campaign, will be up against host Gujarat Fortunegiants on Sunday. Dabang Delhi will look to maintain their top spot in PKL season 7 standings. Gujarat Fortunegiants, on the other hand, will look to register their sixth win of the season so far. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants will be held at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. The Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants PKL 2019 match will begin at 7.30PM.
The Pune leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 began on Saturday. The first match on Sunday will be between Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants, which will start at 7.30PM. The second game will be played between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates at 8.30PM. Both the matches will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.
What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match start?
The 91st match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 7.30PM. The match between Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants clash on TV?
The PKL 2019 Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match on live streaming?
The live streaming of the Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is My Father's Money, Says KBC 11 Crorepati Sanoj Raj
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
- Section 375 Movie Review: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's Performances Make for Compelling Courtroom Drama
- Delhi Airport Facial Recognition Trial Calls for Establishment of Cybersecurity Laws
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5