Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 table toppers Dabang Delhi will be facing Haryana Steelers on Saturday, September 7. The PKL season 7 fixture between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers will be the 79th match of the season. The PKL 2019 season 7 Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers will be played at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. Dabang Delhi will look to continue their winning streak when they face Haryana Steelers. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers will eye producing an all-round performance.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 will see two encounters on the opening day of Kolkata leg. The PKL 2019 season 7 fixture for the day includes Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Fortunegiants at 7.30PM which will be followed by Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers at 8.30PM. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers match start?

The 79th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 8.30PM. The match between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers will be played at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers on TV?

The PKL 2019 Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.