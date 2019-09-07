Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Dabang Delhi take on Haryana Steelers in the second match of the Kolkata leg.
Dabang Delhi take on Haryana Steelers in PKL. (Photo Credit: @ProKabaddi)
The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 table toppers Dabang Delhi will be facing Haryana Steelers on Saturday, September 7. The PKL season 7 fixture between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers will be the 79th match of the season. The PKL 2019 season 7 Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers will be played at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. Dabang Delhi will look to continue their winning streak when they face Haryana Steelers. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers will eye producing an all-round performance.
The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 will see two encounters on the opening day of Kolkata leg. The PKL 2019 season 7 fixture for the day includes Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Fortunegiants at 7.30PM which will be followed by Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers at 8.30PM. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.
What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers match start?
The 79th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 8.30PM. The match between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers will be played at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers on TV?
The PKL 2019 Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers match on live streaming?
The live streaming of the Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Loch Ness Monster May Just Be a Large Eel, Find Scientists In New DNA Study
- Priyanka Chopra Keeps 'Coins From Her Dad' for Good Luck
- US Open: Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev to Face Off in Men's Singles Final
- Iyer and Pandey Good Options to Solve Middle-order Problems: Batting Coach Rathour
- Reliance JioFiber vs Spectra: Comparing Broadband Plans With up to 1Gbps Speeds