Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Dabang Delhi will take on Patna Pirates in the final match of their home leg.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 30, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast
Dabang Delhi take on Patna Pirates in PKL. (Photo Credit: @ProKabaddi)
Loading...

After registering three consecutive victories in the home leg, Dabang Delhi will be looking to have a perfect finish as they gear up to take on Patna Pirates at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex on August 30. The 66th match of PKL 2019 week six will start at 8:30 pm. Delhi, who have consolidated their position at top of the points table, will take on bottom-placed Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7's second match of Friday.

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 is into its sixth week. The seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League featuring twelve teams started on July 20. The final of PKL 2019 is scheduled for October 19. The participating teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates start?

The 66th match of PKL 2019 is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm. The match between Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates will be played at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates on TV?

The PKL Season 7 Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram