Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Dabang Delhi will take on Patna Pirates in the final match of their home leg.
Dabang Delhi take on Patna Pirates in PKL. (Photo Credit: @ProKabaddi)
After registering three consecutive victories in the home leg, Dabang Delhi will be looking to have a perfect finish as they gear up to take on Patna Pirates at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex on August 30. The 66th match of PKL 2019 week six will start at 8:30 pm. Delhi, who have consolidated their position at top of the points table, will take on bottom-placed Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7's second match of Friday.
The Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 is into its sixth week. The seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League featuring twelve teams started on July 20. The final of PKL 2019 is scheduled for October 19. The participating teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.
What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates start?
The 66th match of PKL 2019 is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm. The match between Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates will be played at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates on TV?
The PKL Season 7 Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates match on live streaming?
The live streaming of the Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.
