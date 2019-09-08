Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 match number 80 will see Dabang Delhi take on Tamil Thalaivas at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. The PKL 2019 season 7 fixture will be held on Sunday, September 8 at 7.30PM. Dabang Delhi, who lost their last match to Haryana Steelers 25-47, will aim to bounce back in their upcoming fixture. Tamil Thalaivas, who are on a five-match losing streak, will aim to turn the tide against Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 table toppers Dabang Delhi.

On day 2 of PKL 2019 season 7 Kolkata leg, the Netaji Indoor Stadium will see two matches. The first match of the day will see Dabang Delhi up against Tamil Thalaivas at 7.30PM. In the second encounter of the day, which will start at 8.30PM, Bengal Warriors will host Puneri Paltan. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas match start?

The 80th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 7.30PM. The match between Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas will be played at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 season 7 Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

