Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba Live Telecast

Dabang Delhi take on U Mumba in the second match of the night at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi.

Trending Desk

August 28, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
Dabang Delhi face U Mumba in New Delhi
The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 match 63 will see a clash between Dabang Delhi and U-Mumba. Currently, enjoying the top spot on points table team Delhi will eye to continue to their winning run as they gear up against U-Mumba. Meanwhile, team Mumbai who are placed on the sixth slot will aim to go higher on the points table. The second match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 will be played at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi. The Dabang Delhi vs U-Mumba fixture will start at 8:30 pm on August 28, 2019.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 began on July 20, 2019. The PKL 2019 season 7 final will take place on October 19, 2019. Twelve team have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs U-Mumba start?

The second match of Day 1 of week six will be played been Dabang Delhi and U-Mumba. This will be 63st match of the PKL 2019 season 7 series. The match between Delhi and Mumbai teams will be played at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi. The PKL 2019 season 7 fixture between Dabang Delhi and U-Mumba is scheduled to start at 8.30pm on August 26, 2019.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs U-Mumba on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 Dabang Delhi vs U-Mumba clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs U-Mumba match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Dabang Delhi vs U-Mumba, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

