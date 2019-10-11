Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba Telecast

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 match 131 will see Dabang Delhi take on U Mumba on October 11, Friday. The PKL 2019 season 7 Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba fixture will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. U Mumba, led by Fazel Atrachali, are riding high on confidence after defeating Haryana Steelers and will look to grab their fourth successive win on the turf. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi will try to get back their top spot on PKL 2019 points table. The PKL 2019 season 7 Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba will commence at 7:30PM.

The PKL 2019 season 7's Noida leg will end on Friday with the last two fixtures of the league stage. EKA Arena by Transstadia, Ahmedabad will host the playoffs and PKL 2019 final. On Monday, the first eliminator will be played between the 3rd and 6th ranked teams and the second eliminator will see the 4th and 5th spot teams square off. Winners of these eliminators will meet Rank 1 and Rank 2 teams on Wednesday. The PKL 2019 season 7 playoffs will be held in Ahmedabad from October 14 to 19. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba match start?

The 131th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 7:30PM. The match between the Dabang Delhi and U Mumba will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.