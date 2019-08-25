Take the pledge to vote

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha Live Telecast

Dabang Delhi take on UP Yoddha in the second match of the night at the Thyagraj Sports Stadium in New Delhi.

Trending Desk

August 25, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha Live Telecast
Dabang Delhi face UP Yoddha in New Delhi (Photo Credit: PKL)
With the sixth week of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 begins on Saturday, August 24, the 59th match of the series will take place between Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddha. Delhi, the hosting team, will be playing their second match on the consecutive day of the sixth week. All the matches of this week will be played at Thyagraj Sports Stadium. The second match of August 25 will begin at 8.30pm IST.

The ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2019 started on July 20, 2019 and will eventually end on October 19, 2019. The 12 participating teams of this PKL season are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha start?

This will be the second match of the second day in the sixth week of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019. Being the second match of the day, it is scheduled to be played at 8.30pm IST on August 25, 2019. It is the 59th of PKL 2019 and the Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha clash will take place at Thyagraj Sports Stadium in Delhi.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha on TV?

The Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

