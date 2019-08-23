Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast

The fifth week of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 is coming to an end, with teams shuffling the positions on the points chart. While Jaipur Pink Panthers maintain the top position on the chart, on the other hand, Patna Pirates are placed bottom. The 54th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 will be played between team Gujarat Fortune Giants and Patna Pirates. In the last day of week five, the match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

With the teams Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha, the current season seems to have an unlikely fate. The PKL 2019 Season 7 began on July 20, 2019 and will conclude on October 19, 2019.

The second-last match of the fifth week will be played between Gujarat Fortune Giants and Patna Pirates. The 54th match of the series will start at 7.30pm. While Gujarat Fortune Giants will look forward to reverse their losing streak; Patna Pirates, on the other hand, will try to up on points table by securing a win. This will be the 10th match for both the teams.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Patna Pirates start?

The second-last match of the last day of week five, the Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Patna Pirates clash will be the 54th match of the series. It will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and is scheduled to start at 7.30pm IST on August 23, 2019.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Patna Pirates on TV?

The Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Patna Pirates clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Patna Pirates match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

