Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast

The fourth week for the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 will begin today, Saturday, August 10. All the matches of the week four of the Season 7 of PKL 2019 will take place at EKA Arena, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The first match of the new week will take place between Gujarat Fortune Giants and Tamil Thalaivas, where the former team will be playing its first match on home ground.

The ongoing season of PKL 2019 Season 7 began on July 20, 2019. After clashes between 12 teams, including Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha, the final winner will be announced on October 19, 2019.

In the first match of the day, which will begin at 7.30pm IST, team Gujarat Fortune Giants will be locking horns with Tamil Thalaivas. While the Fortune Giants, who will be playing their 6th match of the season, will be eyeing on the first victory on the home ground and fourth victory of the season, Tamil Thalaivas will try to claim their third win in the sixth match of the season.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas start?

The Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas clash will be the 34th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 and the first match of the fourth week. Being the first match of the day, it is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm IST at EKA Arena, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas on TV?

The Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas clash can be viewed on the television sets on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas match on live streaming?

All the interested viewers can live stream the Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas clash, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 on Hotstar.

