Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors Live Telecast

The season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 is going to conclude on Friday, August 16. The ongoing week of PKL 2019 is taking place at EKA Sports Arena, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. After a day's break on Tuesday, August 14 will witness two matches. While the first match will take place between Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha, team Gujarat Fortunegiants will fight it out against Bengal Warriors in the second match of the day.

The ongoing season 7 of the famous sports Pro Kabaddi League 2019 began on July 20, 2019, and will conclude on October 19. Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha are the 12 teams that are part of PKL 2019 Season 7.

The Fortunegiants, who are playing in their homeground, will try to claim a victory in their home state. This will be the eighth match of the season for the team, who has had a victorious start. On the other hand, Bengal Warriors, who will be playing their seventh match of the series, will try to claim fourth win of the season.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors start?

The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors clash will be the 41st match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7. Being the second match of the day, it is scheduled to start at 8.30 pm IST at EKA Sports Arena, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors on TV?

The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors clash can be viewed on the television sets on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors match on live streaming?

All the interested viewers can live stream the Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors clash, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 on Hotstar.

