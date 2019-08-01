Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi Live Telecast
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi KC take on each other in the 20th match of season 7.
Gujarat Fortunegiants face Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi League 2019. (Photo Credit: PKL)
The seventh season of Pro Kabbadi League has already begun. Pro Kabaddi League 2019, commenced on July 20, 2019, will go on till October 19, 2019. The 12 teams participating in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 include Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and U P Yoddha.
The second week of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will host the 20th match of the season on August 1, where last season's runner-up Gujarat Fortunegiants will play against Dabang Delhi KC. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi KC will take place at Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai and will begin at around 7.30 pm.
Dabang Delhi, who have won all their three matches so far will be looking to go back on top of the table again. On the other hand, team Gujarat Fortunegiants will once again be depending on their watertight defence.
What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi KC start?
Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi KC match will take place on August 1, at Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 7.30pm IST.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi KC on TV?
To watch the Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi KC match on your television sets, users can switch to Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, which will be telecasting all Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi KC match on live streaming?
The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi KC, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
