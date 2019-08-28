Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast

Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on Haryana Steelers in the first Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match on Wednesday. With four points from 10 matches, Gujarat Fortunegiants will aim at giving their best shot when they will take on 5th-placed Haryana Steelers. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 sixth week's first match will be played at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers will start at 7:30 pm.

With the teams Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha, the current season seems to have an unlikely fate. The PKL 2019 Season 7 began on July 20, 2019 and will conclude on October 19, 2019.

The first match of the sixth week will be played between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers. The 62nd match of the series will start at 7.30pm.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers start?

The first match of week six will be played been Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers. This will be 62th match of the PKL 2019 season 7 series. It will be played at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi. The PKL 2019 Season 7 fixture between Gujarat and Haryana is scheduled to start at 7.30pm IST on August 26, 2019.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

