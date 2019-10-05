Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates Telecast

Gujarat Fortunegiants will meet Patna Pirates in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 encounter on Saturday, October 5. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates fixture will be held at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Gujarat Fortunegiants, who lost a nervy battle to Haryana Steelers in their previous game, will look to be more assertive when they take on face Patna Pirates. On the other hand, Patna Pirates, who also have no chance to make it to the playoffs like their opponents, will aim at putting a great show. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates will commence at 8:30PM.

After bidding adieu to Panchkula, the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 wagon has turned to Noida. The next set of games will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. On its first day, kabaddi fans in Noida will see two fixtures. The first match will be played between hosts UP Yoddha and Dabang Delhi at 7:30PM. In the second game, Patna Pirates will fight it out against Gujarat Fortunegiants. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates match start?

The 123th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 8:30PM. The match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Patna Pirates will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

