Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast

Gujarat Fortunegiants will face Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 match 112 on Saturday, September 28. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas will be held at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula. Gujarat Fortunegiants, who are third last in the points table, have a must-win situation in their hands. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, who are out of PKL play-offs race will fight for pride. The PKL 2019 season 7 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas is scheduled to start at 8.30PM.

The 10th week on Pro Kabaddi League will end with two games on Saturday. Fans at Panchkula will see their home team Haryana Steelers take on Tamil Thalaivas at 7.30PM and Gujarat Fortunegiants face Tamil Thalaivas in must-win match. The Gujarat side led by skipper Sunil Kumar need to win their remaining four matches to keep their playoffs hopes alive. Tamil Thalaivas will hope to finish their campaign on a high note. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas match start?

The 112th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 8.30PM. The match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas will be played at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

