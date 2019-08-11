Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans Live Telecast

Gujarat Fortunegiants play for the second straight day in their home leg and will lock horns with Telugu Titans. The fourth match of the fourth week of the ongoing season 7 of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will take place on Sunday. While the first match of the day will take place between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers, the second will be between the home team, Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans. The 37th match of the season will begin at 8.30PM IST and like all others matches of the fourth week, this match too will take place at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The ongoing seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019, PKL 2019 started on July 20 and will end on October 19. A total of 12 teams are fighting it out to win the trophy this year. These teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

The 37th match of the season will be played between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans. It will be seventh match for both the teams. While the Titans will try to claim the first victory of the season, the Fortunegiants will try to get a win on their home ground.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans start?

The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans clash will take place at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Sunday, August 11. This will be the second match of the day and 37th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7. It is scheduled to start at 8.30PM IST.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans on TV?

To watch the Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans clash on TV, viweres can switch to channels Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans match on live streaming?

The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans clash, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 can be live streamed on Hotstar.

