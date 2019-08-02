Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba Live Telecast

Pro Kabaddi league season 7 will have its Match 21 and 22 played in Mumbai on Friday. While the first match will have UP Yoddha clashing with a winless Telugu Titans, the second match will be played between home team U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 began on July 20, 2019 and will end on October 19, 2019. A total of 12 teams, namely Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and U P Yoddha, are participants in Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Match 22 of the season and the last match of Week 2 will see a clash between home team U Mumba and unbeaten Gujarat Fortunegiants. Beginning at 8.30pm IST, the match will be played. The unbeaten Gujarat Fortunegiants will be aiming for their fourth consecutive victory. On the other hand, U Mumba, who has lost 3 matches out of 5 played so far, will try to be on the victorious side.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba start?

The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba clash in the 22nd match of the season will take place at Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 7.30pm IST on August 2, 2019.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba on TV?

The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba match will be televised on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba match on live streaming?

The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

