Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast

Haryana Steelers will welcome reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday (October 2) in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7. Hosts Haryana, who have sealed their PKL 2019 Season 7 playoff berth, will eye another win on the home turf as they face the Bengaluru side. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana. Bengaluru Bulls, however, will seek to freeze their Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 playoff berth. The PKL 2019 Season 7 Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls will start at 8:30 pm.

Led by skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan, the Haryana side will look to keep their momentum when they step into the turf in front of the home crowd. Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will aim at sealing their qualification in the upcoming outing. The visitors will bank on their 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat to show some charisma on the turf.

This season 12 teams are participating in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls start?

The 118th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm. The match between Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

