Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Telecast

Hosts Haryana Steelers will welcome Gujarat Fortunegiants at the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 match 114 on Sunday. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants will be played at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula. Dharmaraj Cheralathan-led Haryana Steelers will look to produce a clinical show in front of their home crowd. Meanwhile, Gujarat Fortunegiants whose defence section has been inconsistent throughout will look for better prospects. The PKL 2019 Season 7 Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants will commence at 8:30 pm. On the first day of week 11, the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 has two crucial encounters line-up for kabaddi lovers. Sunday's game one will be played between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi followed by Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants.

This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants start?

The 114th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm. The match between Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants will be played at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

