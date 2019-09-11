Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Telecast

A confident Haryana Steelers will eye for their sixth successive win when they meet Jaipur Pink Panthers in the upcoming PKL 2019 Season match on Wednesday, September 11. Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, will try to end their four-match winless streak against the in-form Haryana side. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will start at 7:30 pm. The 84th match of the season is scheduled to be played at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 will see two matches on Wednesday. In the first match, Jaipur Pink Panthers will try to turn their table of fortune by registering a win against Haryana Steelers. The PKL 2019 Season 7 first match of the day will begin at 7:30 pm. In the second fixture, host Bengal Warriors will play U Mumbai at 8:30 pm.

This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers start?

The 84th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

