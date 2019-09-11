Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Telecast

Haryana Steelers take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 11, 2019, 4:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Telecast
Haryana Steelers face Jaipur Pink Panthers in Kolkata (Photo Credit: PKL)
Loading...

A confident Haryana Steelers will eye for their sixth successive win when they meet Jaipur Pink Panthers in the upcoming PKL 2019 Season match on Wednesday, September 11. Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, will try to end their four-match winless streak against the in-form Haryana side. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will start at 7:30 pm. The 84th match of the season is scheduled to be played at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 will see two matches on Wednesday. In the first match, Jaipur Pink Panthers will try to turn their table of fortune by registering a win against Haryana Steelers. The PKL 2019 Season 7 first match of the day will begin at 7:30 pm. In the second fixture, host Bengal Warriors will play U Mumbai at 8:30 pm.

This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers start?

The 84th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram