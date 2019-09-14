Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast

In-form Haryana Steelers will face Tamil Thalaivas in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 clash on Saturday, September 14. The PKL 2019 season 7 Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas fixture will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune,. The Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League 2019 clash will start at 8.30PM. Haryana Steelers, who are on six-match winning streak, will look to seal PKL 2019 semi-finals berth. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, haven't won a single match in their last nine outings will eye for better prospects. In the history of the tournament, Tamil Thalaivas have never defeated Haryana Steelers.

After Kolkata, the Kabaddi caravan has made its way to Pune. The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex will host the upcoming set of matches for PKL 2019 in Kolkata. On Saturday, two fixtures are on the cards. The first match of the day will be played between Puneri Paltana and Gujarat Fortunegiants at 7.30PM. In the second match, Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas at 8.30PM. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas match start?

The 89th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 8.30PM. The match between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

