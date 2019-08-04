Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast

As the third week of the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 begins on Saturday, August 3, 2019, the first match on the second day, August 4, will take place between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas. The first match will begin at 7.30pm IST. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas will take place at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna, Bihar.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 began on July 20, 2019, and will conclude on October 19, 2019. The series will have 12 participant teams, including Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

The Thalaivas from Tamil and the Steelers from Haryana will be playing their fourth match of the season. Both the teams have won one out of three matches played in the ongoing tournament. While Haryana Steelers will play under the captaincy of Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Tamil Thaliavas is headed by Ajay Thakur.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas start?

The 25th match of the season, Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas clash will be held at Patliputra Sports Stadium in Patna, Bihar. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas will start at 7.30pm IST on August 4, 2019.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas on TV?

All the Pro Kabaddi league 2019 matches, including the Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas match on live streaming?

The Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

