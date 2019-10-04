Take the pledge to vote

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Live Telecast

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Haryana Steelers will play their last home game against Telugu Titans.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 4, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Live Telecast
Haryana Steelers host Telugu Titans in the last match of the Panchkula leg. (Photo Credit: PKL)

Haryana Steelers will look to end their home leg on a winning note against Telugu Titans on Friday, October 4. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans will be played at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana. Telugu Titans, who lost their previous match, will want to put up a performance worth cheering for their fans. The PKL 2019 season 7 Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans will commence at 8:30PM.

The PKL 2019 season 7 will say goodbye to Panchukla on Friday with two matches. At 7:30PM, Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Bengaluru Bulls. The second game will see Haryana Steelers welcome Telugu Titans at 8:30PM. Haryana Steelers, will try to put behind their defeat in the last outing and finish their home leg in style. On the other hand, Telugu Titans who are out of the playoffs race, will play for pride and look to put up an impressive show in their remaining matches. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans match start?

The 121th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 8:30PM. The match between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans will be played at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

