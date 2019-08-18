Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Live Telecast

The second day of the fifth week of the PKL 2019 season 7 will start with an on-field clash between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans. Scheduled to start at 7.30pm IST, the match will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 started on July 20, 2019, and will conclude on October 19, 2019. A total of 12 teams are fighting it out to become the champion this year, including Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortune Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

Sunday's first match will take place between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans, and will be the 47th match of the series. Haryana Steelers, who will be playing their eighth match of the series, will try to cling on their fifth win. On the other hand, Telugu Titans, who have won just one match so far, will aim to perform as a team.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans start?

The Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans KC clash is scheduled to start at 7.30pm IST and will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on August 18, 2019. This will be the 47th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans on TV?

On television, the Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans clash can be viewed on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans clash, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

