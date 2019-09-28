Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha Live Telecast

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 match 111 will see Haryana Steelers host UP Yoddha on Saturday, September 28. The PKL 2019 season 7 match Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha will be played at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana. Haryana Steelers will eye to kick start their home-leg in style. UP Yoddha, on the other hand, who have won six of their last seven matches will look to continue their winning run. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha will commence at 7.30PM.

The Haryana leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 kicks off on Saturday. On the opening night, Panchkula will see two high-octane battles. At 7.30PM, Haryana Steelers will welcome UP Yoddha followed by Gujarat Fortunegiants taking on Tamil Thalaivas at 8.30PM. Haryana Steelers led by Dharmaraj Cheralathan will look to show their skills to the home crowd. Meanwhile, UP Yoddha will eye solidifying their position in the top 6. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha match start?

The 111th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 7.30PM. The match between Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha will be played at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 season 7 Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.