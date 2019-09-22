Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Live Telecast

Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 22, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Live Telecast
Jaipur Pink Panthers face Bengal Warriors in Jaipur (Photo Credit: PKL)
Loading...

On Sunday, September 22, the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 match number 103 will see Jaipur Pink Panthers welcome in-form Bengal Warriors on the turf. The PKL 2019 Season 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Bengal Warriors-led by skipper Maninder Singh will eye to close the gap with table toppers Dabang Delhi. Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, will look to lend their eight-match winless run in the upcoming encounter. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors will commence at 8:30 pm.

The PKL 2019 Season 7 is into its tenth-week. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7's Jaipur leg has two games lined-up for the day. The first game will be played between U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants at 7:30 pm, followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors at 8:30 pm. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors start?

The 103rd match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm. The match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

