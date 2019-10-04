Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Bengaluru Bulls as they push for the playoffs spot.
Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Bengaluru Bulls. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Jaipur Pink Panthers will eye to move closer to top 6 in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 standings with a win over the reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls on Friday, October 4. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkul, Haryana. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, who have already qualified for the playoffs, will look to carry forward their momentum. The PKL 2019 season 7 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls will begin at 7:30PM.
Friday is the final day of the Panchkula leg, where apart from Jaipur and Bengaluru, the home team Haryana Steelers will also play against Telugu Titans. Jaipur Pink Panthers' match against Bengaluru Bulls is a must-win for them to keep their playoffs hopes alive. Deepak Hooda-led Jaipur Pink Panthers need to produce an all-round performance for a result in their favour. Meanwhile, the defending champions might experiment with their playing seven, having also qualified for the next stage. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.
What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls match start?
The 120th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 7:30PM. The match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls clash on TV?
The PKL 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls match on live streaming?
The live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.
