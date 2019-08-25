Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast

On Sunday, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with each other. The match will be played at the Thyagraj Sports Stadium, and will be the second match of the sixth week of PKL 2019 for both the teams. The first match of the day and 58th match of PKL 2019 Season 7 will start at 7.30pm IST.

With 12 teams on board, the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2019 started on July 20, 2019. The teams include Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortune Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha are the participants. The PKL season 7 will be ending on October 19, 2019.

Team Jaipur Pink Panthers, currently enjoying the top position at the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 score table, will be up against Bengaluru Bulls on August 25. In the first match of the day, both the team will try their best to secure a win at a point when half schedule of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 has already finished. It will be the eleventh match of the series for both the teams.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls start?

The first match of the day and 58th match of the series, the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls clash will be played on the second day of the sixth week of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019. The first match of the day, the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls clash will begin at 7.30pm IST on August 25, 2019 at Thyagraj Sports Stadium in Delhi.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls clash on TV?

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

