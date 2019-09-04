Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Live Telecast
Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Dabang Delhi in the first game of the night at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Jaipur Pink Panthers face Dabang Delhi in Bengaluru (Photo Credit: PKL)
The unstoppable Dabang Delhi, who are on a seven-match unbeaten streak, will look to continue their winning run against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 clash. Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers will eye to bring their game back on track. The PKL 2019 Season 7 fixture between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi will take place on Wednesday (September 4) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The 73rd match of PKL 2019 Season 7 is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm. The clash between table toppers Dabang Delhi and fourth-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers will be one of the nail bitters of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7.
The seventh-week of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 has started in full swing. The PKL 2019 Season 7 Bengaluru leg has witnessed some of the amazing matches. Today, the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 will see two encounters. The first match will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi at 7:30 pm.
In the second match, we will see the host team Bengaluru Bulls take on Patna Pirates. The second fixture of the day will start at 8:30 pm. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.
What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi start?
The 73rd match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi on TV?
The PKL 2019 Season 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi match on live streaming?
The live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saaho Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas' Film Sees Major Drop
- Apple iPhone 11: Launch Date, Prices, Specs and Everything We Know Till Now
- Lionel Messi Started Neymar Transfer Saga With a Text Message and Why the Return to Barcelona Collapsed
- Metz 55-inch OLED TV at Rs 99,999 Costs Half of LG’s Most Affordable OLED TV
- 'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary