Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Live Telecast

Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Dabang Delhi in the first game of the night at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 4, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Live Telecast
Jaipur Pink Panthers face Dabang Delhi in Bengaluru (Photo Credit: PKL)
The unstoppable Dabang Delhi, who are on a seven-match unbeaten streak, will look to continue their winning run against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 clash. Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers will eye to bring their game back on track. The PKL 2019 Season 7 fixture between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi will take place on Wednesday (September 4) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The 73rd match of PKL 2019 Season 7 is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm. The clash between table toppers Dabang Delhi and fourth-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers will be one of the nail bitters of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7.

The seventh-week of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 has started in full swing. The PKL 2019 Season 7 Bengaluru leg has witnessed some of the amazing matches. Today, the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 will see two encounters. The first match will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi at 7:30 pm.

In the second match, we will see the host team Bengaluru Bulls take on Patna Pirates. The second fixture of the day will start at 8:30 pm. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi start?

The 73rd match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

