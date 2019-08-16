Take the pledge to vote

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortune Giants Live Telecast

Gujarat Fortune Giants face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last match in their home leg in Ahmedabad.

August 16, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortune Giants Live Telecast
Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Gujarat Fortune Giants in Ahmedabad (Photo Credit: PKL)
As the fourth week of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019  comes to an end on Friday, August 16, 2019, team Gujarat Fortune Giants will try their luck once again on their home ground. The team will play the final match of the season 4 against Jaipur Pink Panthers at EKA Sports Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The interesting match between the two neighbours is scheduled to start at 8.30pm, marking the 44th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7.

The seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League began on July 20, 2019. Being played between 12 teams, namely Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha, the season will end on October 19, 2019.

While Gujarat Fortune Giants are yet to register a single win at the home ground, EKA Sports Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, whereas, Jaipur Pink Panthers look in form given their recent victory against Puneri Paltan. While it will be the ninth match of PKL 209 for Fortune Giants; Pink Panthers will be playing their seventh match.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortune Giants start?

This will be the 44th match of the series, and last match of the fourth week of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7. Being the second match of the day, it is scheduled to start at 8.30 pm IST at EKA Sports Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortune Giants on TV?

The Jaipur Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortune Giants clash can be viewed on the television sets on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortune Giants match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortune Giants, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

