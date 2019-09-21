Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Telecast

Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first match of the day at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 21, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Telecast
Jaipur Pink Panthers face Gujarat Fortunegiants in Jaipur (Photo Credit: PKL)
Jaipur Pink Panthers will host Gujarat Fortunegiants in their inaugural home leg game on Saturday, September 20. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to begin their home leg on a promising note when they face the Gujarat side. Gujarat Fortunegiants, meanwhile, will eye to turn their fortunes in their upcoming outing. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegainst will start at 7:30 pm.

The Jaipur leg of PKL 2019 Season 7 will Season 7 kicks off on Saturday with two matches. The first match of the day, which will start at 7:30 pm, will see hosts Jaipur Pink Panthers welcome Gujarat Fortunegiants on the turf. In game number 2, UP Yoddha will take on Tamil Thalaivas. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants start?

The 100th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Fortunegiants will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Fortunegiants clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Fortunegiants, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

